Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Insider Sells 5,465 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $66,181.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EverCommerce Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 112,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,484. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVCM. Barclays lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 119.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 30.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

