Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells 36,583 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) Director Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $97.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

