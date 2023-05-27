Insider Buying: Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Purchases £142.84 in Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Tame bought 7,142 shares of Eneraqua Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £142.84 ($177.66).

Shares of LON ETP opened at GBX 180 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.28. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a 12 month low of GBX 150 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 389.60 ($4.85).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Eneraqua Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for commercial clients, and social housing and residential sectors. The company also offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems for heating solutions.

