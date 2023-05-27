Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE IRT opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 243.49%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

