Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $79.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

IMO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $718,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 44.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,495,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

