Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $416.60 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $416.60 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.
