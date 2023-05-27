IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

IMAX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 852,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,743. The firm has a market cap of $938.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. Research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares in the company, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,811,109 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IMAX by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 40.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

