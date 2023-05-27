IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Stock Price Down 8.2%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 1,377 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.74.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 157.51% and a negative net margin of 749.33%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

