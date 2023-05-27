Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.19

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $10.31. Ideal Power shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 2,221 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPWR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Ideal Power Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Ideal Power
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ideal Power Company Profile
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
