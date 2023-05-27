Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.19

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.19 and traded as low as $10.31. Ideal Power shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 2,221 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPWR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ideal Power in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

Ideal Power ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 9,766.25% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideal Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Ideal Power by 14.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ideal Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ideal Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,127 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

