ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,607 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $50,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $173.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. On average, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.