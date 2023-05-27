ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Tops $230.58 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. ICON has a market capitalization of $230.58 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 958,241,157 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

