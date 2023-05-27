Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Up 223.7% in May

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.0 days.
Hyve Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ITEPF remained flat at $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $1.63.
About Hyve Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyve Group (ITEPF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.