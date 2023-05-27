Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Short Interest Up 223.7% in May

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.0 days.

Hyve Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ITEPF remained flat at $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $1.63.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

