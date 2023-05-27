Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Down 26.8% in May

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,023,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Hypercharge Networks stock traded up 0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,658. Hypercharge Networks has a 1-year low of 0.28 and a 1-year high of 4.50.

