Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Short Interest Update

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $2.60 on Friday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

