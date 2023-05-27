HSBC Cuts Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target to $2.50

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HSBC from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LU. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.51.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Lufax’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Lufax by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lufax by 1,442.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

