Horizen Price Reaches $8.36 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $114.81 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.36 or 0.00031237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00121117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00046444 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,730,675 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

