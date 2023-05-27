Hooked Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $70.71 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00005286 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.71 million and $6.43 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.41741382 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $8,311,566.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

