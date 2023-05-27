Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $35,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,615,000 after acquiring an additional 367,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 991,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,535,000 after purchasing an additional 227,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.75. 1,972,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.