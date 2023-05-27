Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816,417 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,070,000 after purchasing an additional 104,039 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $183.58. 4,449,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,479. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.84%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

