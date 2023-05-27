Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,590,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $154.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,356 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,151. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

