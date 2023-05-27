Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Has $267,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.01. 5,067,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,870. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $421.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,277 shares of company stock worth $40,009,794. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

