Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Denbury comprises about 1.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Denbury worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Denbury by 7.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,404,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,111,000 after acquiring an additional 101,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Denbury by 262.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 618,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.57.

Insider Activity at Denbury

Denbury Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DEN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.00. 314,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,676. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.21 million. Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.