Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for 0.9% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 726,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

