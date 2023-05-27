Hive (HIVE) Price Hits $0.35

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $171.91 million and approximately $831,311.15 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 493,370,925 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

