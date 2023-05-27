Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.81) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HFG stock opened at GBX 732 ($9.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £654.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 697.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 640.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 495.42 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,138.23 ($14.16).

Hilton Food Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Hilton Food Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15,000.00%.

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 7,575 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 660 ($8.21) per share, with a total value of £49,995 ($62,182.84). 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

