Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($19.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,510 ($18.78) to GBX 1,610 ($20.02) in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.
Hill & Smith Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSHPF opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35.
