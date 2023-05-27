Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 238.3% from the April 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE HFRO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,582. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
