Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Hibbett updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.75 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $39.19 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average is $63.12. The company has a market cap of $499.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

In related news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last three months. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 112,247 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hibbett by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hibbett by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Williams Trading cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

