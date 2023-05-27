HI Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. HI has a total market cap of $11.58 million and approximately $257,221.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,820.82 or 0.99980316 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00417027 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $328,701.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

