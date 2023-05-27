Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.20

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and traded as low as $11.03. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 70,506 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hexagon AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.56%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.