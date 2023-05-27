Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance
HSCS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,625. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.
