Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Update

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 264.3% from the April 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

HSCS stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,625. Heart Test Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heart Test Laboratories

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Heart Test Laboratories by 516.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 129,204 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Heart Test Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

