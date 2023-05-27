Head to Head Contrast: Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) vs. Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $483.48 million 0.22 -$194.06 million ($1.95) -0.36 Talis Biomedical $4.81 million 2.91 -$113.01 million ($3.65) -0.14

Talis Biomedical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cue Health. Cue Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talis Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Talis Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cue Health and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cue Health currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 793.24%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -88.51% -46.48% -35.18% Talis Biomedical -3,439.75% -69.08% -54.47%

Volatility & Risk

Cue Health has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cue Health beats Talis Biomedical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

