Head to Head Comparison: ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) & Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) and Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ORIC Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 162.43%. Given ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ORIC Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cyclerion Therapeutics.

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$89.12 million ($2.19) -2.30 Cyclerion Therapeutics $1.63 million 5.46 -$44.08 million ($17.40) -0.23

Cyclerion Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ORIC Pharmaceuticals. ORIC Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclerion Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ORIC Pharmaceuticals and Cyclerion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ORIC Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.01% -37.02% Cyclerion Therapeutics N/A -270.55% -169.50%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Cyclerion Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ORIC Pharmaceuticals beats Cyclerion Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations. The company is also developing multiple discovery stage precision medicines targeting other cancer resistance mechanisms. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Voronoi Inc.; and a license agreement with Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate. The company was founded on September 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

