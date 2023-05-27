Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Stock Position Lowered by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after buying an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,476,000 after buying an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HE. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

