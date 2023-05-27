Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HARP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, Director Ronald Hunt bought 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $563,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 562,053 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 473.13% and a negative net margin of 169.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.