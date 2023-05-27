Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 8,196 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Harbour Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,196 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 1,544,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

