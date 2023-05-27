Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.7% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.21. 2,802,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,117. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.