Harbour Investment Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbour Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 2.2% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,345. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.84 and its 200-day moving average is $263.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Further Reading

