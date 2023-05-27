Harbour Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Harbour Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 138.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 780,086 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. Finally, Valence8 US LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,899,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.