Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNGGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 28th.

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 26.58 and a quick ratio of 24.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Eley acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($18,666.67). Corporate insiders own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock & Gore

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Hancock & Gore (ASX:HNG)

