Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Shares Down 3.8%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 35,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 108,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HHRSW. CIBC began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cormark started coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Hammerhead Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHRSW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,091,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter worth $710,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at $506,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hammerhead Energy during the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.