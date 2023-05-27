Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Shares Down 3.8%

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 35,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 108,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on HHRSW. CIBC began coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cormark started coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hammerhead Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy
