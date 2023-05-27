Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.4 %

HAL stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 9,841,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,472,066. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

