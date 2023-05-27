Hall Kathryn A. Sells 1,355 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hall Kathryn A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Hall Kathryn A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after buying an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,430.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,055,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,601,000 after buying an additional 3,008,558 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,222,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,612,000 after buying an additional 1,841,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,783,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

