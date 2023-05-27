GW&K Investment Management LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 132.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $14.27 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. Research analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.