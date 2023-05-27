GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 520 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.47. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CENT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

