GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

