GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $136.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 18.83%. Analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,697.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.