GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,357 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Software were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Software by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of American Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $12.68 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $428.33 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. American Software had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 97,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $35,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,563 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

