GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.97 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.49%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.