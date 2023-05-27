GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Forrester Research worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Forrester Research by 489.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 108,879 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Forrester Research by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

In other news, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $74,893.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Friscia sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $47,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,760.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Stock Up 3.4 %

FORR opened at $29.39 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $564.29 million, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Forrester Research from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

